ADVISORY- Reuters to launch "Brexit and the City" tracker on Nov. 20

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Reuters has created a tracker to monitor six indicators to help assess the fortunes of “the City”, London’s financial district, as Britain goes through the process of leaving the European Union.

The tracker takes a check on the City’s pulse by monitoring factors such as jobs and hiring trends as well as public transport usage and alcohol licences.

Reuters intends to update the data and video interviews periodically. The first edition of the “Brexit and the City” tracker will be available on Monday, Nov. 20 at 0900 GMT.

MEDIA CLIENTS

Media clients will find the following content with the slug BRITAIN-EU/CITY: Interactive and static graphics Reuters Video News edit Voiced package for online and broadcast clients Online package of “View from the ground” interviews Text stories on the data, and “View from the ground” interviews Photo package of scenes from the City

Access to all the content is subject to individual client subscriptions.

For any queries, please contact the Reuters EMEA multimedia desk on emea-multimedia@tr.com