FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brexit error could cost taxpayer billions of pounds -minister
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
October 3, 2017 / 1:42 PM / in 16 days

Brexit error could cost taxpayer billions of pounds -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday any errors in the negotiations to leave the European Union could cost taxpayers billions of pounds, and Britain was ready for a “no deal”.

At the annual conference of the Conservative Party, Davis told party members the government did not want to fail in the talks to unravel more than 40 years of union, but officials were “contingency planning” to make sure all scenarios were covered.

“This is the most complex negotiation you could imagine. Where one oversight, one error could cost the taxpayer billions of pounds,” he said. (Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Kate Holton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.