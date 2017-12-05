"Deadline of deadlines" in Brexit divorce talks this week - senior EU dip

BRUSSELS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Britain must present the European Union with a good offer this week on the terms of its divorce from the bloc, or it will be too late for the EU to prepare for mid-December the start of talks on a future trade deal, a senior EU diplomat said.

“The ‘deadline of deadlines’ is this week,” the diplomat said when asked how much time the EU and Britain have for a deal to ensure the 27 remaining members of the bloc can prepare the opening of trade talks with London at a summit on Dec 14-15. (Reporting By Gabriela Baczynska, writing by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Angus MacSwan)