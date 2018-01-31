FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 8:01 AM / 2 days ago

Italy PM says Rome has duty to appeal EU drugs agency decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Wednesday that Rome has a duty to appeal a decision by European authorities to move the bloc’s medicines agency EMA to Holland from Britain but he realises it will be an uphill battle.

“We have to do it,” Gentiloni said on Italian television in answer to a question about the appeal. He is the most senior government official to confirm the appeal publicly.

“It won’t be easy,” he added.

Milan lost its bid for the authority in November, when a tied vote among European Union ministers forced the winner to be chosen by drawing lots from a fishbowl. The agency must leave its current home in London when Britain leaves the EU. (Reporting by Philip Pullella; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

