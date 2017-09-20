Berlin has not received a concrete Brexit settlement offer from Britain - govt spokesman

BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Britain had made no concrete proposal to the German government regarding the amount of money it was willing to pay in settlement of its obligations on leaving the European Union, a German government spokesman said.

“There are discussions on many different levels,” deputy government spokesman Georg Streiter told reporters on Wednesday, responding to a Financial Times report that said Britain had told German Chancellor Angela Merkel it was prepared to offer 20 billion euros.

“We have not been informed in advance about any concrete negotiation offers from the British government,” he added.