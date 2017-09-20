FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berlin has not received a concrete Brexit settlement offer from Britain - govt spokesman
September 20, 2017 / 11:56 AM / in a month

Berlin has not received a concrete Brexit settlement offer from Britain - govt spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Britain had made no concrete proposal to the German government regarding the amount of money it was willing to pay in settlement of its obligations on leaving the European Union, a German government spokesman said.

“There are discussions on many different levels,” deputy government spokesman Georg Streiter told reporters on Wednesday, responding to a Financial Times report that said Britain had told German Chancellor Angela Merkel it was prepared to offer 20 billion euros.

“We have not been informed in advance about any concrete negotiation offers from the British government,” he added.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michelle Martin

