BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The German government backed the European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator on Wednesday after Michel Barnier told EU lawmakers that Britain could not renege on financial commitments it has made.

“We fundamentally fully support Michel Barnier and the Commission’s mandate to negotiate, as well as his comments today,” a spokeswoman for Germany’s foreign ministry told journalists. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Maria Sheahan)