UK's Hammond says hopeful main elements of EU-UK trade deal agreed before Brexit
November 19, 2017 / 11:11 AM / a day ago

UK's Hammond says hopeful main elements of EU-UK trade deal agreed before Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Finance minister Philip Hammond said he was hopeful the main parts of Britain’s post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union could be agreed “in principle” by March 2019, when the country is due to leave the EU.

“We hope that it will be agreed, certainly in principle, that the big elements of it will be agreed before March 2019 so that everybody knows where we are going,” Hammond told ITV television’s Peston on Sunday show. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
