UK's Hammond: trade deal with EU will only happen if it is fair

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - A trade deal between Britain and the European Union will only happen if it is fair to both sides, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Wednesday, adding that it would be hard not to include services as well as goods.

“A trade deal will only happen if it is fair and balances the interests of both sides,” Hammond said in a speech in London’s Canary Wharf financial centre.

“Now given the shape of the British economy, and our trade balance with the EU 27, it’s hard to see how any deal that did not include services could look like a fair and balanced settlement,” he added. (Reporting by Huw Jones, David Milliken, Andrew MacAskill, Alistair Smout; writing by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison)