BoE's Woods says avoiding Brexit chaos a "top priority"

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Avoiding chaos in the insurance market due to Britain’s departure from the European Union in 2019 is a “top priority” for the Bank of England, its deputy governor Sam Woods said on Tuesday.
Woods said the BoE was also putting a “huge premium” on the British government being able to agree a transition or implementation period by the end of March ahead of Brexit next year.
The BoE has told insurers to submit plans on how they would cope with a “hard” Brexit or Britain crashing out of the EU.
“We are pretty much up to speed in terms of plans,” Woods told the Association of British Insurers annual conference.
