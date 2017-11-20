FACTBOX-Insurers' preparations regarding Britain's planned EU exit

(Adds Advent Claims, Aioi Nissay Dowa, JLT, North)

Nov 20 (Reuters) - British ship insurer North is setting up a subsidiary in Dublin, joining a growing list of insurers setting up regulated European Union operations in case Britain does not have access to the single market after Brexit.

Below are insurers’ plans for EU subsidiaries (in alphabetical order):

ADMIRAL

British motor insurer Admiral Group said last year that it could move its European business to Ireland or another country and said in March that it was looking at a large number of locations.

ADVENT CLAIMS

Advent Claims said it had partnered with pan-European claims specialist Van Ameyde, helping the company establish European operations to sell its services in the EU, in one of the first examples of a claims firm planning post-Brexit operations.

AIG

U.S. insurer AIG will set up a European subsidiary in Luxembourg, in addition to its European headquarters in London, it said in March.

AIOI NISSAY DOWA

Japanese insurer Aioi Nissay Dowa, part of MS&AD Insurance , said it would set up a European subsidiary in Luxembourg after Britain decided to leave the EU. (bit.ly/2zY62ZA)

AVIVA

Aviva is converting its Irish life and general insurance branches to regulated subsidiaries to meet the needs of its Irish insurance customers after Brexit.

BEAZLEY

Specialist insurer Beazley said it had received approval to convert its Dublin-based reinsurance company into an insurance company. The firm had said in February that it would hire additional staff in Ireland.

CHAUCER

Specialist insurance group Chaucer, part of Hanover Insurance Group, said the Central Bank of Ireland has approved the formation of a Dublin-based company that will trade as Chaucer Dublin to write international speciality insurance and reinsurance business. (bit.ly/2tXaJ2i)

CHESNARA

UK insurer Chesnara could move its headquarters to the Netherlands or Sweden if required, depending on the regulatory situation after Britain leaves the European Union, the company said.

CHUBB

U.S. insurer Chubb plans to put its European Union headquarters in Paris if Britain leaves the EU as expected in March 2019, it said on Sept. 11.

CNA HARDY

CNA Hardy, part of CNA Financial Corp, will set up a new European subsidiary in Luxembourg to allow it to operate across the EU after Britain leaves the bloc, the specialist commercial insurer said.

EVEREST RE

Everest Re Group Ltd said its Dublin-based unit had received approval from the Central Bank of Ireland to become a non-life insurer, allowing it to operate in the European Union under a single regulatory framework.

FM GLOBAL

U.S. commercial property insurer FM Global is planning a European hub in Luxembourg following Britain’s decision to leave the bloc, it said in April.

GLOBAL AEROSPACE

UK insurer Global Aerospace is setting up a European Union subsidiary in Paris to make sure it can continue to serve customers after Britain leaves the bloc, the firm’s chief executive told Reuters.

HISCOX

Lloyd’s of London underwriter Hiscox will establish a new subsidiary in Luxembourg to underwrite its retail business in Europe, it said in May.

JLT

Insurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group said it would continue to invest and expand on the ground in Europe so that it remains fully equipped to serve its clients.

It said its acquisition of Belgian specialty broker Belgibo NV would provide it with a larger continental European presence, ensuring that its clients in the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway can access its services after Britain leaves the bloc.

LANCASHIRE

Lancashire said in May that it has options to write EU business out of its Bermuda headquarters or via Lloyd’s of London’s Brussels base. The insurer added it was in no hurry to set up an EU base and saw itself staying in Britain for the foreseeable future.

LEGAL & GENERAL

British insurer Legal & General said in May that it would move some of its investment management operations to Ireland to ensure it can continue to serve its customers after Brexit.

LLOYD‘S OF LONDON

Lloyd’s of London, an integral part of the British business scene since the 17th century, has chosen Brussels as the site for its EU subsidiary, it said in March.

MARKEL

U.S. insurer Markel plans to apply for regulatory approval to set up a European Union subsidiary in Munich, it said in May.

MS AMLIN

Japanese-owned insurer and reinsurer MS Amlin said it would move its European business to Belgium to make sure it can continue to serve customers after Britain leaves the European Union.

NEON

Neon Underwriting could set up a Dublin business to sell insurance policies throughout the EU if Britain loses access to the single market, chief executive of the specialist Lloyd’s of London insurer said in December.

NORTH

British ship insurer North is setting up a subsidiary in Dublin in case Britain loses access to the single market after Brexit, becoming the first of these specialised providers to announce such a move.

QBE

QBE Insurance Group will set up a subsidiary in Brussels to preserve its ability to operate across the EU, the Australian business insurer said.

ROYAL LONDON

British life insurer Royal London Mutual Insurance Society plans to turn its Irish business into a regulated subsidiary, it said in March.

RSA

RSA is planning a subsidiary in Luxembourg to act as the headquarters of its EU operations after Britain’s decision to leave the bloc. It said it chose Luxembourg because it has “multinational expertise”, is “strategically located within RSA’s existing EU branch network” and has an experienced regulator.

STANDARD LIFE

British insurer and asset manager Standard Life said in May that it was likely to choose Dublin for its EU hub.

TOKIO MARINE

Tokio Marine is applying for regulatory approval to set up an insurance company in Luxembourg to continue servicing European clients after Brexit, it said on Sept. 6.

XL GROUP

Bermuda-domiciled insurer XL Group said it would move its European Union insurance company from Britain to Ireland in 2018. (Compiled by Noor Zainab Hussain and Carolyn Cohn; editing by Jason Neely)