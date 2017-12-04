FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish foreign minister says Brexit border breakthrough possible on Monday
December 4, 2017

Irish foreign minister says Brexit border breakthrough possible on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - No agreement has yet been reached between Britain and Ireland on the future of the Northern Irish border after Brexit, but a breakthrough could come later on Monday, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said.

Coveney said the talks are in a “sensitive place” with the British and Irish governments discussing possible texts of an agreement, which is a prerequisite for Britain to move on to the next phase of Brexit talks with the European Union.

“Hopefully we’ll find a way forward today,” Coveney told Irish state broadcaster RTE.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
