Irish PM says can pick up Brexit talks in new year if deal not possible
December 6, 2017 / 1:03 PM / in 19 hours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Ireland wants Brexit negotiations to move onto phase two next week once it is based on a text on the Irish border prepared this week but if that is not possible, talks can resume in the new year, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday.

“As far as we’re concerned and as far as the European Commission are concerned, and I have confirmation from the European Commission on this, we stand by the text that had been agreed on Monday,” Varadkar told parliament.

“It is the desire and ambition and wish of this government that we should move onto the phase two talks but if it isn’t possible to move to phase two next week because of the problems that have arisen, well then we can pick it up in the new year.” (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Catherine Evans)

