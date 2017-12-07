FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Matters being considered' by EU, UK and Ireland-Irish PM spokesman
December 7, 2017 / 5:23 PM / a day ago

'Matters being considered' by EU, UK and Ireland-Irish PM spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - “Matters are being considered” as part of ongoing Brexit discussions involving negotiators from the European Union, the Irish government and British government, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar’s spokesman said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to Downing Street in London, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Varadkar said late on Wednesday that British Prime Minister Theresa May had told him that she would propose suggestions to Brexit negotiators over the next 24 hours to try to break an impasse on the issue of the Irish border.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
