FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Irish PM says ball in London's court on Brexit border talks
Sections
Featured
Businesses, unions urge UK and EU to settle citizens' rights for Christmas
The road to Brexit
Businesses, unions urge UK and EU to settle citizens' rights for Christmas
U.S. inmate deaths reveal “torturous” use of Tasers
Special Report
reuters investigates
U.S. inmate deaths reveal “torturous” use of Tasers
London hails electric cabs for a fare to a "different world"
Environment
London hails electric cabs for a fare to a "different world"
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
December 5, 2017 / 2:50 PM / a day ago

RPT-Irish PM says ball in London's court on Brexit border talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

DUBLIN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Ireland cannot move onto phase two of Brexit negotiations without the assurances it has been promised by Britain, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday, telling London that the ball is in its court.

“As things stand, the ball is very much in London’s court. There is time to put this agreement back on track and we await to hear from London as soon as they’re ready,” Varadkar told parliament a day after he said Britain was unable to deliver on a deal on the Irish border that both sides had agreed to. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.