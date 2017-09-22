FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PM May says wants UK courts to take into account ECJ rulings on citizens' rights
September 22, 2017

PM May says wants UK courts to take into account ECJ rulings on citizens' rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FLORENCE, Italy, Sept 22 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday she wanted UK courts to take into account judgments made by the European Court of Justice over the issue of European Union citizens' rights.

"The rights of EU citizens in the UK, and UK citizens overseas will diverge," said May during a speech in Florence.

"I want the UK courts to be able to take into account the judgments of the European Court of Justice with a view to ensuring consistent interpretation. And on this basis I hope our teams can reach firm agreement quickly," she said. (Reporting by William James and Isla Binnie in Florence; writing by Costas Pitas and David Milliken in London; editing by Michael Holden)

