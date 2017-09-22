FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-UK PM May does not raise possibility of leaving EU before March 2019
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#European Currency News
September 22, 2017 / 2:44 PM / in a month

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-UK PM May does not raise possibility of leaving EU before March 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word in lede)

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May did not mention the possibility of leaving the European Union before March 2019 during a speech in Florence on Friday despite a Telegraph newspaper report that she would.

Minutes before the speech began, the Telegraph newspaper reported May would raise the option of leaving the bloc before Britain’s scheduled departure at the end of March 2019, sending sterling down around 30 ticks.

In answer to a question following the speech, May said that Britain would leave at the end of March 2019. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper/Guy Faulconbridge)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.