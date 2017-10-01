FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain is working on plan for disorderly Brexit, PM May says
October 1, 2017 / 9:14 AM / 18 days ago

Britain is working on plan for disorderly Brexit, PM May says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 1 (Reuters) - British government departments are working on a plan for what to do if Brexit talks with the European Union collapse with no deal, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday.

May, speaking on BBC television, said she had the impression that her speech in Florence had given momentum to Brexit talks and that she hoped to have a divorce deal by March 2019.

“Government is working on what would need to be put in place if there is no deal, what we are also working on is ensuring we get a deal, get the right deal for the United Kingdom,” May said. “Government departments are looking to see what changes are needed, what we need to put in place.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

