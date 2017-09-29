FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's May says wants to see EU respond to new tone on Brexit talks
September 29, 2017 / 7:38 AM / in 20 days

Britain's May says wants to see EU respond to new tone on Brexit talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAPA, Estonia, Sept 29 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday she wanted to see European Union negotiators respond in kind to her proposals set out in Florence last week that sought to unlock the Brexit talks.

Speaking to Reuters in Estonia, May said she had tried to give fresh momentum to the troubled divorce negotiations with her speech that set out a more detailed approach to Britain’s departure from the European Union. She said she had seen signs to suggest it had broken the deadlock.

Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier said on Thursday the latest round of Brexit talks had made more progress, but not enough to move to the next phase of discussions on a transition period.

“I look for the speech that I set out ... being reciprocated in proposals the EU will come forward with,” May said. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Kate Holton; editing by Paul Sandle)

