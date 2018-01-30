Leaked Brexit analysis only "initial" work -UK PM's spokesman

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told her top team of ministers on Tuesday that a leaked analysis of the Brexit impact was only initial work that had not been approved by government, her spokesman said.

“The PM said this was initial work, not approved by ministers, which only considers off-the-shelf scenarios. No analysis was made of the bespoke arrangement we seek as a matter of government policy,” the spokesman told reporters. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)