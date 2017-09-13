FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's MUFG picks Amsterdam as its EU investment banking base
September 13, 2017

Japan's MUFG picks Amsterdam as its EU investment banking base

Taiga Uranaka

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) has picked Amsterdam as its European Union investment banking base, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, as global financial institutions prepare for Britain’s exit from the EU in 2019.

MUFG has also decided to open a branch in Paris for its investment banking unit, said the sources, who were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

An MUFG spokeswoman declined to comment. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

