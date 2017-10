LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Britain could join the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) if it doesn’t get a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The newspaper said ministers were looking at the idea as part of planning for the possibility of Britain not managing to negotiate a trade deal with the EU as part of its Brexit divorce. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)