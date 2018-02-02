Next Brexit negotiation round to start on Feb 6

BRUSSELS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The next negotiation round between Britain and the European Union on the terms of divorce and the transition period that is to follow will run from Tuesday to Friday next week, the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said.

The round will tackle issues linked to the governance of the withdrawal agreement, the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland and the transition period, Barnier said on Twitter, noting that he will first spend Monday in London, where he will meet his opposite number, Brexit Secretary David Davis.

On Friday, there will be a meeting in Brussels at the level of coordinators’ of the negotiations which will sum up the round and at which Britain will update the EU on its request for a close future trade relationship.

EU and British officials, asked if this meant that Britain would spell out its demands in detail, declined to comment. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski in Brussels and Andrew MacAskill in London; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)