FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway PM says temporary British EEA membership would be a challenge
Sections
Featured
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#European Currency News
August 14, 2017 / 12:50 PM / 2 months ago

Norway PM says temporary British EEA membership would be a challenge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ARENDAL, Norway, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The potential for temporary British membership of the European Economic Area after it leaves the European Union would be both challenging and costly to handle, Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg told Reuters on Monday.

“There would be a cost they would have to share, and an authority outside their border that could impose binding decisions on them, which is not entirely in line with what they’ve said they want ... But we’re prepared for various scenarios,” Solberg said on the sidelines of a news conference. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.