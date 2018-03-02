PM May says Britain will not "think again" on Brexit

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday Britain would not rethink its decision to leave the European Union and that it was now incumbent on politicians to deliver it.

“We won’t think again on Brexit,” she said.“The British people voted for Brexit and I think it is incumbent on their politicians to deliver on the decision that we asked them to take.”

May was setting out her vision for Britain’s future relationship with Europe in a speech in London.