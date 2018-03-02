Britain's May sets out plans to maintain frictionless trade after Brexit

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday she wanted to maintain close ties between Britain and the European Union on regulations and standards after Brexit, in a bid to prevent goods from being delayed at the border.

In a speech on future ties, May said she wanted products made in Britain to undergo one set of approvals in one country before they can be sold across Europe, as they are now. She also said standards should remain substantially similar in the future. (Reporting by Alastair Smout and Andrew MacAskill; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)