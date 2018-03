BRUSSELS, March 6 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Ryanair said he expected flights to be disrupted in April 2019 as a result of Britain’s exit from the European Union on March 29 of that year.

“I think there will be a real crisis in April 2019. I believe there will be disruption to flights between the UK and Europe,” Ryanair’s CEO Michael O’Leary told the Airlines For Europe conference on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Victoria Bryan)