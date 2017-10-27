FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Scotland's Sturgeon seeks assurance of Brexit transition
Sections
Featured
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Look Ahead
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Spain sacks Catalan police chief
Spain sacks Catalan police chief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
October 27, 2017 / 10:13 AM / a day ago

Scotland's Sturgeon seeks assurance of Brexit transition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has sought confirmation that Britain is urgently seeking a transition agreement with the European Union before the end of the year, according to a letter sent to Prime Minister Theresa May and released by the Scottish government on Friday.

Sturgeon said she was increasingly concerned that Brexit talks would end in no deal and see Britain crash out. “The clarity of your intentions, and thus the confidence of business that there will be a sensible transition period agreed quickly, has been seriously undermined,” she wrote. “This relates in particular to your comments suggesting no transition can be agreed, or formalised, until there is agreement on the future relationship,” she added.

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.