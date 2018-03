LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday Britain’s future trading relationship with the European Union would need to maintain links and ensure reciprocal binding agreements.

In a speech in London, May said the future relationship would require a completely independent arbitration mechanism along with an arrangement for data protection. (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Andrew MacAskill, writing by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)