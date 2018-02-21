Britain raises prospect of longer Brexit transition period - Bloomberg

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s government has asked the European Union to consider a longer Brexit transition period, suggesting any such period should last as long as it is needed to agree a new partnership, Bloomberg reported, citing a government document.

“The UK believes the period’s duration should be determined simply by how long it will take to prepare and implement the new processes and new systems that will underpin the future partnership,” Bloomberg reported the document saying.

“The UK agrees this points to a period of around two years, but wishes to discuss with the EU the assessment that supports its proposed end date.”

The Department for Exiting the European Union was not immediately available for comment.