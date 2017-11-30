FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brexit is 'much ado about nothing' - Unicredit CEO
Sections
Featured
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Technology
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Lifestyle
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
November 30, 2017 / 12:02 PM / Updated a day ago

Brexit is 'much ado about nothing' - Unicredit CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s exit from the European Union will not have a major impact on European Banks or London’s status as a major financial centre, the chief executive of Italian bank Unicredit told a conference on Thursday.

”Brexit is much ado about nothing,’ Jean Pierre Mustier told a Financial Times conference.

Mustier said regulators and authorities are likely to find practical solutions to the problems posed by Britain’s exit from the union, meaning there would be no ‘big revolution’ in the continent’s banking landscape.

“Let’s just be calm.” (Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Huw Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.