UK parliament tells regulator to deliver RBS report by Feb. 16

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The British parliament’s Treasury Committee ordered regulators to publish a report into Royal Bank of Scotland’s mistreatment of small business customers by Feb. 16.

“The Financial Conduct Authority has lost control over the timing or content of further public disclosures from it,” committee chair Nicky Morgan said on Wednesday after hearing testimony from the FCA’s chief executive, Andrew Bailey.

“A version of the report is in the hands of third parties, it has been selectively reported by the media, and it may enter the public domain at any time,” she added. (Reporting by David Milliken. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)