UK lawmakers may compel watchdog to publish RBS report

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - British lawmakers will set a deadline for the Financial Conduct Authority to publish in full its report into how Royal Bank of Scotland treated small businesses.

Nicky Morgan, chairman of the Treasury Select Committee, said she will write to FCA Chief Executive Andrew Bailey, to formally request publication by a set date.

Bailey told the committee the regulator would publish the report once its investigations into RBS have been completed, and those named in the report have had the opportunity to respond to any criticisms.

Morgan told Bailey if the committee uses its powers to compel publication of the report, he may not get time to make checks with those named in it. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Andy Bruce)