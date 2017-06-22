After London fire, UK PM May says other tower blocks have combustible cladding

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Cladding on a number of British tower blocks has been confirmed as combustible in tests conducted after a deadly fire in west London, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.

"(We) should of course be careful on speculating what caused this fire, but as a precaution the government has arranged to test cladding on all relevant tower blocks," May told parliament.

"Shortly before I came to the chamber, I was informed that a number of these tests have come back as combustible."

She said local authorities and fire services had been informed and were taking steps to make affected buildings safe and to inform residents.

Police have said that 79 people were dead, or missing and assumed dead, after the blaze rapidly spread through the 24-storey block last week. (Reporting by William James, editing by James Davey)