German city evacuating high-rise found with flammable material

BERLIN, June 27 (Reuters) - The German city of Wuppertal on Tuesday evacuated around 80 people from a high-rise residential building after it was found to contain flammable materials, a local fire official said on Tuesday.

The official said he could not confirm a report in the Wuppertaler Rundschau newspaper that the building was found to have the same exterior cladding involved in a fire that killed at least 79 people in London earlier this month.

"That would be speculative," the official said. "What we can say is that the building is being evacuated for fire safety reasons and flammable material was found."

It was unclear if the material was found as a result of an inspection ordered after the London fire or a renovation. City officials were not immediately available to comment.

Fire and city officials were moving bulding residents to other living quarters, the spokesman said.

The fire in London has raised concerns about the cladding used on the facades of buildings, mainly for insulation or to improve their appearance.

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday called for a national investigation into the cladding after all those checked after the London fire failed safety tests. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)