Firefighters tackle blaze at London Zoo

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - More than 70 firefighters were tackling a blaze at London Zoo on Saturday after fire broke out at the attraction’s cafe and shop, the fire brigade said.

There were no reports of any animals affected by the blaze which broke out shortly after 0600 GMT, London Fire Brigade said, although the fire was near an area where visitors can handle and feed animals.

“Approximately three quarters of an adventure café and shop and half of the roof is currently alight,” the fire brigade said in a statement.

Ten fire engines were sent to the zoo, located in Regent’s Park in central London, and the cause of the fire was not yet known, the statement added.

“ZSL London Zoo is currently dealing with an incident on site. We will update as quickly as the situation allows,” the zoo said on Twitter.