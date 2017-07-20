FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 days ago
UK watchdog said funds poorly prepared for Brexit vote turbulence
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
Irish PM calls for "unique solutions" to UK-EU ties
Irish PM calls for "unique solutions" to UK-EU ties
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
July 20, 2017 / 9:23 AM / 15 days ago

UK watchdog said funds poorly prepared for Brexit vote turbulence

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Asset managers did not plan properly or have clear procedures for valuing their property funds under stressed market conditions like those in the aftermath of Britain's June 2016 vote to leave the European Union, the UK's markets watchdog said on Thursday.

Several property funds were suspended after the vote as a wave of investors tried to pull their money amid speculation that Brexit would hit commercial property prices.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) examined the sector's responses and published its findings on Thursday.

"In general, authorised fund managers did not adequately plan, or have clear policies and procedures, for valuing their property portfolios under stressed market conditions," the FCA said.

"We found that the use of suspensions, deferrals and other liquidity management tools were effective in preventing market uncertainty from escalating further," the FCA said.

Firms could be clearer in their communications, including to end-customers, following significant market events, it added. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.