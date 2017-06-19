FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
UK GAS-Prompt prices soar on weak wind power output
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, police get first aid kits ahead of vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, police get first aid kits ahead of vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
June 19, 2017 / 8:50 AM / 2 months ago

UK GAS-Prompt prices soar on weak wind power output

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Prompt British wholesale gas prices soared on Monday morning, as expectations of lower output from the country's wind farms boosted demand for gas. * British within-day gas price up by 2.00 pence, or 6.5 percent, to 33.00 pence/therm at 0833 GMT. * Day-ahead gas price up 2.45 pence to 32.35 p/therm. * Traders said forecasts for low output from Britain's wind farms led to an increase in demand from gas-fired power generators, pushing prices higher and leading to an undersupplied system. * Gas system undersupplied by 3.2 million cubic metres (mcm) with demand forecast at 160.4 mcm and flows at 157.2 mcm/day, National Grid data showed. * Peak wind power generation is forecast at 1.6 gigawatts (GW) on Monday and 3 GW on Tuesday, National Grid data showed. * Wind power provided around 1 percent of Britain's electricity demand on Monday morning, while gas-fired power plants provided almost 50 percent, the data showed. * Weak wind output, and the closure of one of Britain's nuclear reactors for maintenance also led to an increase in prompt electricity prices. * The Dungeness-21 reactor went offline on Friday evening for maintenance, operator EDF Energy said in a market update. * British wholesale day-ahead electricity price up by 4.50 pounds to 40.00 pounds/ megawatt hour (MWh). * July gas contract up by 0.09 pence to 34.65 p/therm. * Day-ahead gas price at the Dutch TTF hub up by 0.02 euro to 15.20 euros per megawatt hour. * Benchmark Dec-17 EU carbon contract down by 0.01 euro to 4.87 euros per tonne. * Thomson Reuters analyst view: here (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.