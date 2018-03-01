FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 9:08 AM / a day ago

Norway's Kollsnes gas output near normal after outage -Gassco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 1 (Reuters) - Output from Norway’s Kollsnes gas processing plant is almost back to normal following a weather-related outage that began early on Wednesday, a Gassco spokeswoman said on Thursday.

“There are operational challenges due to the unusual weather. It is uncommon for the west coast. Kollsness is now nearly back to normal, we are nearly back,” Lisbet Kallevik said.

“We are doing everything we can to restore operations and to ensure it will not be a problem in the future,” she added. (Reporting by Lefteris Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik and David Evans)

