2 months ago
Britain's largest natural gas storage site to close
June 20, 2017 / 8:08 AM / 2 months ago

Britain's largest natural gas storage site to close

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Centrica will cease storage operations at Rough, Britain's largest natural gas storage site, the energy supplier said on Tuesday.

Centrica Storage Ltd (CSL) said it intends to file applications to permanently end Rough's status as a storage facility but aims to produce all recoverable gas from the field, which is estimated at 183 billion cubic feet (bcf).

Britain depends on stored gas reserves to help manage winter energy demand spikes and to ensure security of supply.

More than 30 years old, Rough has suffered repeated outages.

Concerns about the integrity of wells at the site prompted Centrica in April to put off any further gas injections until at least April 2018. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

