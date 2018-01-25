FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 1:17 PM / a day ago

Abu Dhabi's TAQA extends late life of North Sea Eider platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA):

* Abu Dhabi’s TAQA extends late life of its Eider platform and ensures continued production from North Sea’s Otter field.

* Company says TAQA-operated Eider Alpha platform to be converted into utility platform as part of wider programme designed to extend life of TAQA’s wider NNS (Northern North Sea) infrastructure.

* Life of both Otter field and North Cormorant platform wells are being extended.

* TAQA Managing Director Donald Taylor says there will be staff cuts.

* Taylor: “In utility mode, Eider will continue to provide power, chemical and system support to enable production from the Otter field.” (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

