UPDATE 2-Abu Dhabi's TAQA extends late life of North Sea Eider platform

(Adds quote on TAQA reducing platform staffing)

OSLO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA):

* Abu Dhabi’s TAQA extends late life of its Eider platform and ensures continued production from North Sea’s Otter field.

* Company says TAQA-operated Eider Alpha platform to be converted into utility platform as part of wider programme designed to extend life of TAQA’s wider NNS (Northern North Sea) infrastructure.

* Both the Otter field and North Cormorant platform wells are to have their lives extended.

* TAQA Managing Director Donald Taylor says there will be staff cuts on the platform.

* “We recognise that moving to utility mode will mean reduced manning is required on the Eider platform. We... have committed to redeploy all TAQA staff not required for utility mode on Eider, across our operations,” he said.

* Taylor: “In utility mode, Eider will continue to provide power, chemical and system support to enable production from the Otter field.”

* Production on Eider ceased in early January and the transition to utility mode will take place during 2018, the company said. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; Editing by Kevin Liffey, David Goodman and Peter Graff)