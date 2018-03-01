UK GAS-Prices double again, regulator warns of deficit

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Prompt British wholesale gas prices doubled for the second day running as outages and sky-high demand due to freezing weather prompted the network regulator to warn of a deficit in the market.

* Within-day gas price up 160 pence, or 140 percent, at 275 p/therm at 1150 GMT. This is the prompt price since the liberalisation of the market in the 1990s.

* Prompt prices have quadrupled since the start of the week when the within day contract opened at 66 p/therm

* Next week within-day price rises 10.75, or 18 percent, to 69.75 p/therm, indicating recognition that the market will not ease as quickly as expected

* Day-ahead gas price up 5p at 125 p/therm.

* National Grid issued a gas deficit warning for Thursday and a request to purchase gas to balance the market by the end of the day

* By 1100, demand in the UK stood at 403 million cubic metres (mcm), a third higher than the seasonal norm, and 35 mcm higher than the forecasted supply of 368 mcm.

* Bad weather was causing a spike in demand and outages which disrupted flows from Norway and the North Sea, traders said.

*“A double whammy is affectively widening the deficit between what we need and what can be delivered ... It looks like severe short term issues,” said a trader

* Norway’s Gassco said an outage at Kollsnes, which had cut capacity by 16 mcm, was close to being resolved on Thursday

* But an outage at the Entry SEGAL pipeline system reduced import capacity to the UK by 18 mcm

* Gales and blizzards were sweeping Britain with temperatures across the country below zero, Britain’s Met Office said

*“Temperatures will remain well below the norm for the next 5 to 10 days ... In the longer term, temperatures are expected to remain below average,” said Marex Spectron analyst Giacomo Masato

* Russia’s Gazprom said this week that cold weather had raised its daily gas exports to Europe and Turkey to a record high of 666.8 mcm on Monday

* Day-ahead gas price at the Dutch TTF hub up 5.9 euros at 51.00 euros per megawatt-hour

* Benchmark Dec-18 EU carbon contract down 0.13 euro at 9.97 euros per tonne

* Thomson Reuters analyst view:here. (Reporting by Peter Hobson and Sabina Zawadzki; editing by Jason Neely and Alexander Smith)