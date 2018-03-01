UK GAS-Supply squeeze pushes prices to highest in at least 10 years

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Prompt British wholesale gas prices surged to their highest levels in at least 10 years on Thursday as freezing weather drove up demand and outages at gas terminals restricted imports, causing a supply squeeze.

* Within-day gas price up 60 pence, or 52 percent at 175 p/therm at 0937 GMT. It earlier touched 200 p/therm, its highest in at least 10 years

* Day-ahead gas price down 5p at 115 p/therm after rising to 125 p/therm

* National Grid issued a gas deficit warning for Thursday, saying at 0900 GMT that the UK gas system was undersupplied by 31.3 million cubic metres (mcm) with demand forecast at 395.8 mcm and flows at 364.5 mcm

* It said it was seeking to buy local gas to ease the supply situation

* Bad weather was causing a spike in demand and outages which disrupted flows from Norway and the North Sea, traders said.

*“A double whammy is affectively widening the deficit between what we need and what can be delivered ... It looks like severe short term issues,” said a trader

* Norway’s Gassco said an outage at Kollsnes, which had cut capacity by 16 mcm, was close to being resolved on Thursday

* But an outage at the Entry SEGAL pipeline system reduced import capacity to the UK by 18 mcm

* Gales and blizzards were sweeping Britain with temperatures across the country below zero, Britain’s Met Office said

* Home heating accounts for 40 percent of Britain’s gas use, meaning cold temperatures can have a big impact on demand

* Thursday’s demand is 31 percent above the seasonal norm, National Grid data showed

*“Temperatures will remain well below the norm for the next 5 to 10 days ... In the longer term, temperatures are expected to remain below average,” said Marex Spectron analyst Giacomo Masato

* Russia’s Gazprom said this week that cold weather had raised its daily gas exports to Europe and Turkey to a record high of 666.8 mcm on Monday

* Day-ahead gas price at the Dutch TTF hub down 4.35 euros at 40.75 euros per megawatt-hour

* Benchmark Dec-18 EU carbon contract down 0.10 euro at 10 euros per tonne

* Thomson Reuters analyst view:here. (Reporting by Peter Hobson; editing by Jason Neely)