Tesco the best Christmas performer among major UK grocers -Nielsen

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Tesco saw the strongest overall sales growth amongst Britain's big four supermarket chains over the key Christmas quarter, industry data showed on Tuesday. Researcher Nielsen said market leader Tesco's sales rose 3.4 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to Dec. 30. That was ahead of growth of 2.1, 1.7 and 1.2 percent at Asda , Morrisons and Sainsbury's respectively. Tesco held its market share at 27.5 percent, while the other three saw their shares slip as German-owned discounters Aldi UK and Lidl UK enjoyed sales growth of 12.8 percent and 15.7 percent respectively in the quarter, Nielsen said. Nielsen said Asda, the British arm of Walmart, had the best sales performance of the big four in December, with growth of 3.7 percent - ahead of Morrisons, up 3.4 percent, and Tesco, up 3.2 percent. Rival market researcher Kantar Worldpanel will also publish supermarket sales data for the Christmas period on Tuesday. Morrisons has also published its Christmas trading update. Market share and sales growth (percent) 12 wks to 12 wks to pct change Dec. 30 2017 Dec. 31 2016 in sales Tesco 27.5 27.5 3.4 Sainsbury's 15.5 15.8 1.2 Asda 14.2 14.4 2.1 Morrisons 10.2 10.4 1.7 Aldi 7.5 6.9 12.8 Lidl 4.9 4.4 15.7 Co-operative 4.6 4.7 0.2 Waitrose 4.4 4.5 1.1 Marks & Spencer 3.6 3.6 3.6 Iceland 2.3 2.3 3.9 Source: Nielsen (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Susan Fenton)