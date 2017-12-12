UK grocery inflation hits highest level since 2013 - Kantar Worldpanel

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - British grocery inflation was 3.6 percent in the 12 weeks to Dec. 3, its highest level since 2013, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said prices were rising fastest in products such as butter, fish and fresh pork and were falling in only a few categories, including fresh poultry and crisps.

Market leader Tesco was the best performing of Britain’s big four supermarkets over the 12 week period.

Its sales rose 2.5 percent, ahead of growth of 2.0 percent, 1.4 percent and 1.2 percent at Sainsbury‘s, Morrisons and Asda respectively.

However, the growth of the big four continued to be dwarfed by that of the German discounters. Aldi’s sales increased 15.1 percent, while Lidl’s were up 14.5 percent. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)