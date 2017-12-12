FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK grocery inflation hits highest level since 2013 - Kantar Worldpanel
Sections
Featured
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
economy
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
World is losing the battle against climate change, says Macron
environment
World is losing the battle against climate change, says Macron
Tight race as South Africa's ANC prepares to elect Zuma successor
south africa
Tight race as South Africa's ANC prepares to elect Zuma successor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
December 12, 2017 / 8:20 AM / Updated a day ago

UK grocery inflation hits highest level since 2013 - Kantar Worldpanel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - British grocery inflation was 3.6 percent in the 12 weeks to Dec. 3, its highest level since 2013, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said prices were rising fastest in products such as butter, fish and fresh pork and were falling in only a few categories, including fresh poultry and crisps.

Market leader Tesco was the best performing of Britain’s big four supermarkets over the 12 week period.

Its sales rose 2.5 percent, ahead of growth of 2.0 percent, 1.4 percent and 1.2 percent at Sainsbury‘s, Morrisons and Asda respectively.

However, the growth of the big four continued to be dwarfed by that of the German discounters. Aldi’s sales increased 15.1 percent, while Lidl’s were up 14.5 percent. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.