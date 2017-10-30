FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Strike averted at EDF's Hinkley Point nuclear project-union
October 30, 2017 / 2:22 PM / Updated a day ago

Strike averted at EDF's Hinkley Point nuclear project-union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - A potential strike by hundreds of construction workers at EDF’s 18 billion-pound ($24 billion) Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant project in southwest England has been averted after they accepted a revised pay deal, the GMB union said on Monday.

The GMB and Unite unions had been preparing for strike action after their members voted last month to reject a pay offer from EDF and the project’s Anglo-French construction contractor consortium Bouygues-Laing O‘Rourke (BYLOR).

Hinkley Point C will be Britain’s first new nuclear plant in decades. If a strike had gone ahead construction work could have been delayed further after years of wrangles over financing and regulatory delays.

Under the improved pay deal workers will receive pay levels up to 36 percent above minimum pay rates and see holiday pay, overtime and pension contributions increase, GMB said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7584 pounds) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
