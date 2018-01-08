FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK house prices fall for first time since June - Halifax
January 8, 2018 / 8:44 AM / a day ago

UK house prices fall for first time since June - Halifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - British house prices unexpectedly fell in December compared with November, their first fall in six months, mortgage lender Halifax said on Monday, adding to signs of weakness in the country’s housing market since the 2016 Brexit vote.

House prices slipped by 0.6 percent month-on-month after a 0.3 percent rise in November, Halifax said. That compared with the consensus forecast for a 0.2 percent rise in a Reuters poll of economists.

On an annual basis, house prices rose 2.7 percent in the three months to December compared with the same period in 2016, slowing from a 3.9 percent rise in November. The Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 3.3 percent rise. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Peter Graff)

