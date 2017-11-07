UK house prices pick up speed in the 3 months to Oct - Halifax

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - British house prices rose in the three months to October at their fastest pace since February, figures from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Tuesday.

House prices increased by an annual 4.5 percent in the August-October period, picking up speed from a 4.0 percent increase in the three months to September, Halifax said, in line with a median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

In October alone, prices rose by 0.3 percent, slowing from growth of 0.8 percent in September but slightly stronger than the forecast in the Reuters poll. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Andrew MacAskill)