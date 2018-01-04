FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK house prices grow more slowly in 2017, fall in London -Nationwide
January 4, 2018 / 7:22 AM / a day ago

UK house prices grow more slowly in 2017, fall in London -Nationwide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - British house prices rose by 2.6 percent in 2017, a slowdown from an increase of 4.5 percent in 2016, and London was the weakest region with prices down 0.5 percent, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Thursday.

However, in December house prices rose by a stronger than expected 0.6 percent from November. That compared with a median forecast for a 0.2 percent increase in a Reuters poll of economists.

The Reuters poll had pointed to an annual gain of 2.0 percent.

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Jason Neely

