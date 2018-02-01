FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 7:13 AM / a day ago

UK house prices show surprise pick up in January - Nationwide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - British house prices grew more strongly than expected in January when they rose by an annual 3.2 percent, up from 2.6 percent in December, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Thursday.

In monthly terms, prices rose by 0.6 percent in January, the same pace as in December, Nationwide said.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to an annual increase of 2.5 percent and a monthly rise of 0.2 percent.

Britain’s housing market has slowed since the 2016 Brexit vote which pushed up inflation and stretched household finances. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Toby Chopra)

